Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer suspended 72 games for PEDs

According to Adam McCalvy, one of the Milwaukee Brewers' farmhands was suspended today for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Christian Sierra was a part of Milwaukee's most recent international signing class for the 2017-18 period, inking for a $10,000 bonus shortly after the signing period began on July 2nd. The teenage right-handed pitcher, a native of the Dominican Republic, was listed as a member of Milwaukee's Dominican Summer League Roster but has yet to appear in an affiliated game as a professional. He'll now have to wait a little bit longer, as he's forced to sit out the first 72 games of 2018.