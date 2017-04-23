Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (9-10) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-10)

The Cardinals are no longer in last place in the division. That honor now belongs to the Pirates after they lost and the Cardinals won last night. However, the Brewers still remain ahead of the Cardinals, and can stay that way with a win today (and potentially push the Cardinals back to last place).

The Cardinals send their top start to the mound today in Mike Leake. With a 0.84 ERA, he leads the league so far. Opposing is Jimmy Nelson, who has historically struggled against the Cardinals. The Brewers will need to reverse those roles today if they want to get a win.

Here are the lineups for today's game. First pitch is at 1:10 pm, and the game will (thankfully) be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin.