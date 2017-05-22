What We Learned: A win, a loss, and a lot of rain

Programming note: What We Learned will be off until Friday.

Recent Results

Brewers 6, Cubs 3

Cubs 13, Brewers 6

Brewers News and Notes

Links from BCB

Today’s Brewers-Cubs game has been postponed, will be played on July 6 | -JP-, BCB

There was a rainout over the weekend, with Saturday’s game postponed to July 6 due to the weather.

Brewers upset with Cubs following Saturday’s rainless rainout | Jaymes L, BCB

Meanwhile, not everyone believed that the rainout on Saturday was justified. Brewers players and coaches in Chicago believe the game could have been played, and the timing of the rainout was suspicious.

Milwaukee Brewers option Paolo Espino to Triple-A, recall Tyler Cravy | -JP-, BCB

Brewers activate Ryan Braun from DL, send Tyler Cravy back to AAA | Jaymes L, BCB

It was a game of roster roulette over the weekend, with Paolo Espino returning to Colorado Springs, and the Brewers bringing up Tyler Cravy to cover in the bullpen. However, Cravy didn’t even get to be in an actual game, as he went right back down when Ryan Braun was activated on Sunday.

Miguel Diaz gives Milwaukee Brewers a glimpse of his future potential | Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

The Brewers got a glimpse of Miguel Diaz last week while in San Diego, and the question remains of if the Brewers made a mistake by not protecting him.

Sunday Sundries: Milwaukee Brewers Week 7 in Review | eddiemathews, BCB

Looking back at week 7 of the regular season.

Jhan Mariñez claimed by Pirates | -JP-, BCB FanShot

Following his DFA last week, Jhan Marinez was claimed off waivers by the Pirates and was activated by Pittsburgh.

Brewers and Cubs bullpens participate in dance-off during rain delay | -JP-, BCB FanShot

During Friday’s rain delay, the Brewers and Cubs bullpens participated in a rain delay, and the Cubs Twitter account posted video of the “competition”.

Your Predictions? 2017 Trade Deadline | CatchTheFever, BCB FanPost

What could the Brewers end up doing at the deadline? Could they move some of their major league contributors?

Links from Other Sites

The Brewers have been unlucky | Ryan Romano, Beyond the Box Score

While the Brewers have been playing beyond expectations, there’s still numbers out there that suggest the Brewers have been dealing with some unlucky draws.

Thames' body still adapting to MLB grind | Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com

May has been a rough month for Eric Thames, who has dealt with some illnesses and injuries that have hurt his month so far.

Milwaukee Brewers: Other teams trash have been our treasures | Ben Hertel, Dairyland Express

Some of the Brewers main contributors this season are players that were essentially cast-offs from other teams.

Big losses have been few and far between for surprising Brewers | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sunday’s loss to the Cubs was an anomaly to the Brewers, who haven’t had many blowout losses this season.

Notes: Villar's struggles lead to drop in batting order | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

With Jonathan Villar struggling, and Eric Sogard swinging a hot bat at the plate, Viollar has slipped all the way to sixth in the batting order for the Brewers.

Peralta to the Brewers' bullpen could be a positive move | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wily Peralta made his Brewers bullpen debut on Friday, pitching three innings as he adjusts to his new role on the team.

Haudricourt: As Brewers' surprising season has progressed, their whiff rate has slowed noticeably | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Brewers batters have been getting better at handling their strikeouts, and their rate has steadily declined this season.

Examining Keon Broxton | Jack Conness, BP Milwaukee

While Keon Broxton has been improving in May, he’s still dealing with some issues that are preventing him from hitting his full potential.

An Ode to Chumps | Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

The Brewers have put together a team of “chumps” that is giving them some unexpected great value this season.

The Essence of the Brewers in One Handy Table | Jeff Sullivan, FanGraphs

Some of the Brewers success can be broken down to two statistics: Infield Fly Balls, and Home Runs per Fly Balls.

Curiosity Might Kill the Home-Run Spike | Travis Sawchik, FanGraphs

Jared Hughes’ pitching style isn’t seen as much anymore, and he’s become interested in statistical analysis as a way to find out how to improve

Rosenthal’s Latest: Mets, Royals, D-backs, Brewers | Connon Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors

If the Brewers continue to succeed, could there be a conflict between David Stearns and Mark Attanasio? It will be, if Stearns is committed to the rebuild while Attanasio wants to make a push for the playoffs.

Minor League Update

Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA) | 24-15

Friday : Colorado Springs 0, Albuquerque 5

: Colorado Springs 0, Albuquerque 5 Saturday : Colorado Springs 3, Albuquerque 5

: Colorado Springs 3, Albuquerque 5 Sunday : Colorado Springs 3, Albuquerque 2

: Colorado Springs 3, Albuquerque 2 Monday : Colorado Springs @ Albuquerque | 1:05 pm

: Colorado Springs @ Albuquerque | 1:05 pm Tuesday : New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm

: New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm Wednesday : New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm

: New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm Thursday: New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm

Biloxi Shuckers (AA) | 25-19

Friday : Chattanooga 0, Biloxi 4

: Chattanooga 0, Biloxi 4 Saturday : Chattanooga 0, Biloxi 2

: Chattanooga 0, Biloxi 2 Sunday : Chattanooga 4, Biloxi 5

: Chattanooga 4, Biloxi 5 Monday : Chattanooga @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm

: Chattanooga @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm Tuesday : Off Day

: Off Day Wednesday : Biloxi @ Tennessee | 6:00 pm

: Biloxi @ Tennessee | 6:00 pm Thursday: Biloxi @ Tennessee | 6:00 pm

Carolina Mudcats (A+) | 23-20

Friday : Carolina 8, Winston-Salem 6

: Carolina 8, Winston-Salem 6 Saturday : Carolina 4, Winston-Salem 7

: Carolina 4, Winston-Salem 7 Sunday : Carolina 3, Winston-Salem 0

: Carolina 3, Winston-Salem 0 Monday : Carolina @ Winston-Salem | 6:00 pm

: Carolina @ Winston-Salem | 6:00 pm Tuesday : Carolina @ Down East | 6:00 pm

: Carolina @ Down East | 6:00 pm Wednesday : Carolina @ Down East | 10:00 am

: Carolina @ Down East | 10:00 am Thursday: Carolina @ Down East | 6:00 pm

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (A) | 20-20

Friday : Cedar Rapids 2, Wisconsin 9

: Cedar Rapids 2, Wisconsin 9 Saturday : Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 2

: Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 2 Sunday : Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 12

: Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 12 Monday : Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm

: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm Tuesday : Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm

: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm Wednesday : Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm

: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm Thursday: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm

Check out our prospect reports for more information on minor league performances.

Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Friday, May 19

Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Saturday, May 20

Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Roundup: Week 6

Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Sunday, May 21

News and Notes

Roster Update: Ghelfi placed on the DL; Oquendo added from Helena | CarolinaMudcats.com

The Brewers made some roster moves in the minors, placing catcher Mitch Ghelfi on the disabled list and adding infielder Jonathan Oquendo to the roster.

NL Central Updates

This Weekend’s Games

Phillies @ Pirates

Friday : Phillies 7, Pirates 2

: Phillies 7, Pirates 2 Saturday : Phillies 3, Pirates 6

: Phillies 3, Pirates 6 Sunday: Phillies 0, Pirates 1

Rockies @ Reds

Friday : Rockies 12, Reds 6

: Rockies 12, Reds 6 Saturday : Rockies 8, Reds 12

: Rockies 8, Reds 12 Sunday: Rockies 6, Reds 4

Giants @ Cardinals

Friday : Giants 6, Cardinals 5

: Giants 6, Cardinals 5 Saturday : Giants 3, Cardinals 1

: Giants 3, Cardinals 1 Sunday: Giants 3, Cardinals 8

Upcoming Games

Cardinals @ Dodgers

Tuesday : Lance Lynn vs. Clayton Kershaw | 9:10 pm

: Lance Lynn vs. Clayton Kershaw | 9:10 pm Wednesday : Mike Leake vs. Rich Hill | 9:10 pm

: Mike Leake vs. Rich Hill | 9:10 pm Thursday: Michael Wacha vs. Kenta Maeda | 9:10 pm

Giants @ Cubs

Monday : Ty Black vs. John Lackey | 7:05 pm

: Ty Black vs. John Lackey | 7:05 pm Tuesday : Johnny Cueto vs. Jon Lester | 6:05 pm

: Johnny Cueto vs. Jon Lester | 6:05 pm Wednesday : Matt Moore vs. Kyle Hendricks | 7:05 pm

: Matt Moore vs. Kyle Hendricks | 7:05 pm Thursday: Jeff Samardzija vs. Eddie Butler | 1:20 pm

Indians @ Reds

Monday : Josh Tomlin vs. Scott Feldman | 6:10 pm

: Josh Tomlin vs. Scott Feldman | 6:10 pm Tuesday: Carlos Carrasco vs. Amir Garrett | 6:10 pm

Reds @ Indians

Wednesday : Lisalverto Bonilla vs. Trevor Bauer | 5:10 pm

: Lisalverto Bonilla vs. Trevor Bauer | 5:10 pm Thursday: TBA vs. Mike Clevinger | 5:10 pm

Pirates @ Braves

Monday : Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Foltynewicz | 6:35 pm

: Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Foltynewicz | 6:35 pm Tuesday : Tyler Glasnow vs. R.A. Dickey | 6:35 pm

: Tyler Glasnow vs. R.A. Dickey | 6:35 pm Wednesday : Trevor Williams vs. Julio Teheran | 6:35 pm

: Trevor Williams vs. Julio Teheran | 6:35 pm Thursday: Ivan Nova vs. Bartolo Colon | 11:10 am

Upcoming Games

Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Tuesday : Joe Biagini vs. Jimmy Nelson | 6:40 pm

: Joe Biagini vs. Jimmy Nelson | 6:40 pm Wednesday: Marcus Stroman vs. Matt Garza | 12:10 pm

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks