What We Learned: A win, a loss, and a lot of rain

Programming note: What We Learned will be off until Friday.
Recent Results
Brewers 6, Cubs 3
Cubs 13, Brewers 6
Brewers News and Notes
Links from BCB
Today’s Brewers-Cubs game has been postponed, will be played on July 6 | -JP-, BCB
There was a rainout over the weekend, with Saturday’s game postponed to July 6 due to the weather.
Brewers upset with Cubs following Saturday’s rainless rainout | Jaymes L, BCB
Meanwhile, not everyone believed that the rainout on Saturday was justified. Brewers players and coaches in Chicago believe the game could have been played, and the timing of the rainout was suspicious.
Milwaukee Brewers option Paolo Espino to Triple-A, recall Tyler Cravy | -JP-, BCB
Brewers activate Ryan Braun from DL, send Tyler Cravy back to AAA | Jaymes L, BCB
It was a game of roster roulette over the weekend, with Paolo Espino returning to Colorado Springs, and the Brewers bringing up Tyler Cravy to cover in the bullpen. However, Cravy didn’t even get to be in an actual game, as he went right back down when Ryan Braun was activated on Sunday.
Miguel Diaz gives Milwaukee Brewers a glimpse of his future potential | Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
The Brewers got a glimpse of Miguel Diaz last week while in San Diego, and the question remains of if the Brewers made a mistake by not protecting him.
Sunday Sundries: Milwaukee Brewers Week 7 in Review | eddiemathews, BCB
Looking back at week 7 of the regular season.
Jhan Mariñez claimed by Pirates | -JP-, BCB FanShot
Following his DFA last week, Jhan Marinez was claimed off waivers by the Pirates and was activated by Pittsburgh.
Brewers and Cubs bullpens participate in dance-off during rain delay | -JP-, BCB FanShot
During Friday’s rain delay, the Brewers and Cubs bullpens participated in a rain delay, and the Cubs Twitter account posted video of the “competition”.
Your Predictions? 2017 Trade Deadline | CatchTheFever, BCB FanPost
What could the Brewers end up doing at the deadline? Could they move some of their major league contributors?
Links from Other Sites
The Brewers have been unlucky | Ryan Romano, Beyond the Box Score
While the Brewers have been playing beyond expectations, there’s still numbers out there that suggest the Brewers have been dealing with some unlucky draws.
Thames' body still adapting to MLB grind | Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com
May has been a rough month for Eric Thames, who has dealt with some illnesses and injuries that have hurt his month so far.
Milwaukee Brewers: Other teams trash have been our treasures | Ben Hertel, Dairyland Express
Some of the Brewers main contributors this season are players that were essentially cast-offs from other teams.
Big losses have been few and far between for surprising Brewers | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Sunday’s loss to the Cubs was an anomaly to the Brewers, who haven’t had many blowout losses this season.
Notes: Villar's struggles lead to drop in batting order | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
With Jonathan Villar struggling, and Eric Sogard swinging a hot bat at the plate, Viollar has slipped all the way to sixth in the batting order for the Brewers.
Peralta to the Brewers' bullpen could be a positive move | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wily Peralta made his Brewers bullpen debut on Friday, pitching three innings as he adjusts to his new role on the team.
Haudricourt: As Brewers' surprising season has progressed, their whiff rate has slowed noticeably | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The Brewers batters have been getting better at handling their strikeouts, and their rate has steadily declined this season.
Examining Keon Broxton | Jack Conness, BP Milwaukee
While Keon Broxton has been improving in May, he’s still dealing with some issues that are preventing him from hitting his full potential.
An Ode to Chumps | Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee
The Brewers have put together a team of “chumps” that is giving them some unexpected great value this season.
The Essence of the Brewers in One Handy Table | Jeff Sullivan, FanGraphs
Some of the Brewers success can be broken down to two statistics: Infield Fly Balls, and Home Runs per Fly Balls.
Curiosity Might Kill the Home-Run Spike | Travis Sawchik, FanGraphs
Jared Hughes’ pitching style isn’t seen as much anymore, and he’s become interested in statistical analysis as a way to find out how to improve
Rosenthal’s Latest: Mets, Royals, D-backs, Brewers | Connon Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors
If the Brewers continue to succeed, could there be a conflict between David Stearns and Mark Attanasio? It will be, if Stearns is committed to the rebuild while Attanasio wants to make a push for the playoffs.
Minor League Update
Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA) | 24-15
- Friday: Colorado Springs 0, Albuquerque 5
- Saturday: Colorado Springs 3, Albuquerque 5
- Sunday: Colorado Springs 3, Albuquerque 2
- Monday: Colorado Springs @ Albuquerque | 1:05 pm
- Tuesday: New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm
- Wednesday: New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm
- Thursday: New Orleans @ Colorado Springs | 7:40 pm
Biloxi Shuckers (AA) | 25-19
- Friday: Chattanooga 0, Biloxi 4
- Saturday: Chattanooga 0, Biloxi 2
- Sunday: Chattanooga 4, Biloxi 5
- Monday: Chattanooga @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm
- Tuesday: Off Day
- Wednesday: Biloxi @ Tennessee | 6:00 pm
- Thursday: Biloxi @ Tennessee | 6:00 pm
Carolina Mudcats (A+) | 23-20
- Friday: Carolina 8, Winston-Salem 6
- Saturday: Carolina 4, Winston-Salem 7
- Sunday: Carolina 3, Winston-Salem 0
- Monday: Carolina @ Winston-Salem | 6:00 pm
- Tuesday: Carolina @ Down East | 6:00 pm
- Wednesday: Carolina @ Down East | 10:00 am
- Thursday: Carolina @ Down East | 6:00 pm
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (A) | 20-20
- Friday: Cedar Rapids 2, Wisconsin 9
- Saturday: Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 2
- Sunday: Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 12
- Monday: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm
- Tuesday: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm
- Wednesday: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm
- Thursday: Wisconsin @ Beloit | 6:30 pm
Check out our prospect reports for more information on minor league performances.
Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Friday, May 19
Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Saturday, May 20
Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Roundup: Week 6
Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Sunday, May 21
News and Notes
Roster Update: Ghelfi placed on the DL; Oquendo added from Helena | CarolinaMudcats.com
The Brewers made some roster moves in the minors, placing catcher Mitch Ghelfi on the disabled list and adding infielder Jonathan Oquendo to the roster.
NL Central Updates
This Weekend’s Games
Phillies @ Pirates
- Friday: Phillies 7, Pirates 2
- Saturday: Phillies 3, Pirates 6
- Sunday: Phillies 0, Pirates 1
Rockies @ Reds
- Friday: Rockies 12, Reds 6
- Saturday: Rockies 8, Reds 12
- Sunday: Rockies 6, Reds 4
Giants @ Cardinals
- Friday: Giants 6, Cardinals 5
- Saturday: Giants 3, Cardinals 1
- Sunday: Giants 3, Cardinals 8
Upcoming Games
Cardinals @ Dodgers
- Tuesday: Lance Lynn vs. Clayton Kershaw | 9:10 pm
- Wednesday: Mike Leake vs. Rich Hill | 9:10 pm
- Thursday: Michael Wacha vs. Kenta Maeda | 9:10 pm
Giants @ Cubs
- Monday: Ty Black vs. John Lackey | 7:05 pm
- Tuesday: Johnny Cueto vs. Jon Lester | 6:05 pm
- Wednesday: Matt Moore vs. Kyle Hendricks | 7:05 pm
- Thursday: Jeff Samardzija vs. Eddie Butler | 1:20 pm
Indians @ Reds
- Monday: Josh Tomlin vs. Scott Feldman | 6:10 pm
- Tuesday: Carlos Carrasco vs. Amir Garrett | 6:10 pm
Reds @ Indians
- Wednesday: Lisalverto Bonilla vs. Trevor Bauer | 5:10 pm
- Thursday: TBA vs. Mike Clevinger | 5:10 pm
Pirates @ Braves
- Monday: Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Foltynewicz | 6:35 pm
- Tuesday: Tyler Glasnow vs. R.A. Dickey | 6:35 pm
- Wednesday: Trevor Williams vs. Julio Teheran | 6:35 pm
- Thursday: Ivan Nova vs. Bartolo Colon | 11:10 am
Upcoming Games
Brewers vs. Blue Jays
- Tuesday: Joe Biagini vs. Jimmy Nelson | 6:40 pm
- Wednesday: Marcus Stroman vs. Matt Garza | 12:10 pm
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Thursday: TBD vs. TBD | 7:10 pm
Loading comments...