What We Learned: An actual series win in St. Louis

Recent Results

Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

Brewers News and Notes

Links from BCB

Domingo Santana is becoming more disciplined | Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Though it hasn’t completely shown up in the results yet, Domingo Santana is showing improvements in his plate approach.

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Pittsburgh Pirates | Jaymes L, BCB

The Brewers are in Pittsburgh for their first series against the Pirates of the season.

Reversing contract for success | Baseball Punditz, BCB FanPost

If the Brewers want to be able to afford their future contracts, a potential solution could be to load contracts differently.

BCB Tracking Poll - Results for Week 5 | aaronetc, BCB FanPost

The results are in for week 5 of the tracking poll.

Links from Other Sites

Brewers have bopped their way to scoring runs | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The offense has relied on the power so far, leading the lead in home runs and total bases. It’s helped them find success so far this season.

A celebratory night that Jesús Aguilar won't forget | Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

It was a big night for Jesús Aguilar, one that he had been waiting a long time to get to.

What is Going On with Zach Davies Release Point? | Seth Victor, BP Milwaukee

Some of Zach Davies struggles so far this season could be related to an inconsistent release point.

Orlando Arcia and Elite Fielding | Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

Though the numbers that Orlando Arcia has been posting on defense aren’t elite, the age at which he is posting those stats is important.

Jimmy Nelson’s Revamped Arsenal | Nathan DeSutter, BP Milwaukee

Between 2016 and 2017, Jimmy Nelson’s pitching arsenal has changed significantly.

Don’t Give Up On Domingo | Dylan Svoboda, BP Milwaukee

Even though Domingo Santana’s month of April was not very good, there’s still plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

For Milwaukee Brewers pitchers, patience is a requisite for success | Jonathan Powell, Outside Pitch Sports Network

Though the pitching has been frustrating to watch, patience is needed as the team works to figure out their issues and let the young talent develop.

Are the Milwaukee Brewers for real? | Brian Foley, TMJ4

The Brewers are doing well this season, but there’s still several questions to answer as the season goes on.

Milwaukee Talks: Brewers General Manager David Stearns | Dave Begel, OnMilwaukee.com

An interview with GM David Stearns, covering topics about the Brewers and the city of Milwaukee in general.

Minor League Update

Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA) | 15-8

Wednesday : Colorado Springs 6, Oklahoma City 3

: Colorado Springs 6, Oklahoma City 3 Thursday : Colorado Springs 2, Oklahoma City 6

: Colorado Springs 2, Oklahoma City 6 Friday : Colorado Springs @ Oklahoma City | 7:05 pm

: Colorado Springs @ Oklahoma City | 7:05 pm Saturday : Fresno @ Colorado Springs | 7:00 pm

: Fresno @ Colorado Springs | 7:00 pm Sunday: Fresno @ Colorado Springs | 2:30 pm

Biloxi Shuckers (AA) | 13-14

Thursday : Montgomery 4, Biloxi 8

: Montgomery 4, Biloxi 8 Thursday : Montgomery 6, Biloxi 7

: Montgomery 6, Biloxi 7 Friday : Montgomery @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm

: Montgomery @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm Saturday : Montgomery @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm

: Montgomery @ Biloxi | 6:35 pm Sunday: Montgomery @ Biloxi | 1:05 pm

Carolina Mudcats (A+) | 12-15

Wednesday : Buies Creek 0, Carolina 3

: Buies Creek 0, Carolina 3 Thursday : Frederick 2, Carolina 7

: Frederick 2, Carolina 7 Friday : Frederick @ Carolina | 6:00 pm

: Frederick @ Carolina | 6:00 pm Saturday : Frederick @ Carolina | 4:00 pm

: Frederick @ Carolina | 4:00 pm Sunday: Frederick @ Carolina | 1:00 pm

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (A) | 12-12

Wednesday : Bowling Green 3, Wisconsin 0

: Bowling Green 3, Wisconsin 0 Thursday : Bowling Green 4, Wisconsin 5

: Bowling Green 4, Wisconsin 5 Friday : Dayton @ Wisconsin | 6:35 pm

: Dayton @ Wisconsin | 6:35 pm Saturday : Dayton @ Wisconsin | 1:05 pm

: Dayton @ Wisconsin | 1:05 pm Sunday: Dayton @ Wisconsin | 1:05 pm

Check out our prospect reports for more information on minor league performances.

Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Wednesday, May 3

Milwaukee Brewers Daily Prospect Report: Thursday, May 4

News and Notes

Milwaukee Brewers trade former 1st-rounder Victor Roache to Dodgers | Jaymes L, BCB

With minor league depth for the Brewers strong, and Victor Roache struggling through performance issues and injuries, the Brewers decided to trade him to the Dodgers for either cash or a PTBNL.

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Phil Bickford suffers broken hand | Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

While in the middle of serving his 50-game suspension, Phil Bickford broke his hand on a ball hit back to the mound, requiring surgery that will keep him out for 2-3 months.

Brewers prospect Lucas Erceg successfully pulls off hidden ball trick | Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

In Wednesday’s game for Carolina, Lucas Erceg’s commitment to the hidden ball trick helped him get an out with it.

Former Brewers 1st-round pick Jed Bradley retires | Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

Jed Bradley ended his baseball career yesterday, after trying to make it back to the majors with the Orioles but not having any success there.

Minor League Pitcher & Player of the Month | Lane Grindle, Minor Details

Jorge Lopez and Jake Gatewood took the honors for pitcher and player of the month in the Brewers minor league system.

Woodruff, Cooper Receive April Monthly Honors | SkySox.com

On the Sky Sox, Brandon Woodruff and Garrett Cooper also took team honors for pitcher and player of the month.

Frosty Microbrews: Feliciano Doesn't Use Youth As An Excuse | Kyle Lobner, TimberRattlers.com

Even though he’s the youngest player on the Timber Rattlers at 18 years old, Mario Feliciano is working hard to prove himself in the Brewers system.

NL Central Updates

Wednesday’s Games

Pirates 2, Reds 7

Phillies 4, Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

Pirates 2, Reds 4

Phillies 4, Cubs 5

This Weekend’s Games

Yankees @ Cubs

Friday : Michael Pineda vs. Kyle Hendricks | 1:20 pm

: Michael Pineda vs. Kyle Hendricks | 1:20 pm Saturday : Jordan Montgomery vs. Brett Anderson | 6:15 pm

: Jordan Montgomery vs. Brett Anderson | 6:15 pm Sunday: Luis Severino vs. Jon Lester | 7:05 pm

Giants @ Reds

Friday : Matt Cain vs. Bronson Arroyo | 5:40 pm

: Matt Cain vs. Bronson Arroyo | 5:40 pm Saturday : Ty Blach vs. Amir Garrett | 6:10 pm

: Ty Blach vs. Amir Garrett | 6:10 pm Sunday: Johnny Cueto vs. Scott Feldman | 3:10 pm

Cardinals @ Braves

Friday : Lance Lynn vs. Mike Foltynewicz | 6:35 pm

: Lance Lynn vs. Mike Foltynewicz | 6:35 pm Saturday : Mike Leake vs. Julio Teheran | 6:10 pm

: Mike Leake vs. Julio Teheran | 6:10 pm Sunday: Michael Wacha vs. R.A. Dickey | 12:35 pm

Today’s Action

Brewers @ Pirates