New York Mets claim Tommy Milone off waivers

Last week, the Brewers ended the Tommy Milone experiment and designated the player for assignment. Today the New York Mets announced that they had claimed Milone off of waivers from the Brewers. The Mets have some serious issues going on with their pitching staff and were obviously willing to take on the remainder of Milone's $1.25 mil salary in an attempt to shore up their rotation depth. Milone posted a 6.43 ERA, 5.62 FIP, and 7.40 DRA across 21.0 innings while with Milwaukee. Statistics courtesy of Baseball Prospectus