Game Thread #63: Milwaukee Brewers (33-29) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (37-26)

Yesterday's game was a mixed bag of emotions. The Brewers did pull off the win, but lost Jonathan Villar in the process. There's no timetable for Villar's return yet, but it's classified as a strain, which is good news that it's not more serious. In the meantime, top prospect Lewis Brinson will get his first chance with the Brewers, being recalled earlier today. Brinson is not expected to be at the park by game time, but should join the team at some point today. That means that we could still see Brinson's debut today, along with the debut of Josh Hader, who was recalled yesterday.

Meanwhile, Brett Phillips gets his third start in center field today. The rest of the lineups are below. Game time is 9:10 pm, and it's the free game of the day on MLB.TV for those of you who are out-of-market.