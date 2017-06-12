Milwaukee Brewers select Tristen Lutz with 34th overall pick in 2017 MLB Draft

The pick is in and the Milwaukee Brewers’ second draft pick of the day is:

Tristen Lutz

Outfielder, Martin High School

6’3” 210 lbs.

Pre-draft rankings:

MLB.com: 34

Baseball America: 62

Minor League Ball: 42

MLB Pipeline Tool Grades:

Hit: 50 || Power: 55 || Run: 50 || Arm: 60 || Field: 55 || Overall: 50

A toolsy outfielder! We knew another one come to the Brewers at some point. According to MLB, Lutz was linked to the Brewers at #9 overall.

Lutz fits the right field profile, power to all fields that is game ready and a huge arm. He currently plays center and will likely be worked at all fields. Scouts say he does a great job recognizing pitches and controlling the strike zone.