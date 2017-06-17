Milwaukee Brewers fall to Padres 7-5 in extra innings

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers were riding a 4-game winning streak before this afternoon’s contest, hoping to make it 5 straight victories when they sent Chase Anderson to the mound to face the Padres. Anderson served up two home runs during his start, but pitched 7 strong innings for the Brewers, allowing just 3 runs on 5 hits with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Chase’s strong season continues, as his ERA now stands at just 2.92 after his eighth quality start of the season.

The Brewers’ bats had difficulty making contact against Padres’ starter Dinelson Lamet, who struck out 12 batters across 6.0 innings. He did allow three runs, though, all in the third inning. First, Orlando Arcia hit an inside-the-park round tripper:

And then Eric Thames crushed a 2-run shot, his National League-leading 20th of the season:

After Anderson was lifted, Jared Hughes and Corey Knebel each pitched scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th to help send the game to extras. Carlos Torres was called upon to try and keep things tied in the top of the 10th, and he predictably failed to complete that task. After issuing a two-out walk to Wil Myers, Yangervis Solarte turned on an inside fastball and pulled 2-run homer over the right field fence to give the Padres a 5-3 lead.

Milwaukee kept fighting, however. The Padres brought out Brandon Maurer to try and close out the game in the bottom of the 10th, and he plunked Nick Franklin to lead off the inning. That brought the red-hot Keon Broxton to the plate, who wasted little time tying the game back up at 5 apiece:

Craig Counsell turned to Oliver Drake to in the 11th inning, a decision that immediately backfired when Corey Spangenberg deposited the first pitch of the inning over the fence in right center to give the Padres a 6-5 lead. The Padres would strike again two batters later, as Chase d’Arnaud clubbed his first home run of the season make it 7-5 in San Diego’s favor.

The Brewers would go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 11th and with the loss, they fall to 37-33 on the season. They’ll hope to take two out of three from San Diego and win the series by capturing tomorrow’s game, which is scheduled to begin at 1:10 PM CST and will feature Jimmy Nelson (4-3, 3.67 ERA) taking on Luis Perdomo (1-3, 5.16 ERA).