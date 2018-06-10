



On Sunday the 10th of June the Brewers made a roster move that seemed to make me scratch my head.

Brandon Woodruff was officially added to the major league roster after being in AAA. The move seemed obvious to me and I have no problem with that based on the fact that he is in the consideration to be a Brewers starter when they need one.

Meanwhile, Ji-Man Choi was sent back to AAA, even though that left the team with one less bench player for the series finale against the third place Philadelphia Phillies.

Eric Thames is scheduled to come off the DL on either the 11th or 12th. What that means is, we will have a position player coming back soon who can hit homers and drive in runs.

Wouldn’t it have made sense to send someone else off the roster when Woodruff was activated?

Playing in the National League, the Brewers and any other team always like to have pinch hit options available, so having one less bench player available when you need to activate a pitcher does not make sense when a position player will be coming back soon.

My point is, when Eric Thames is ready to come back, Choi would have been the obvious guy to go down to AAA. For today though, (and you play one game at a time) the Brewers have one less guy in their bench arsenal.

Do Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia strike the fear of God in anyone? No. But I would have liked to have had one more batter available in the series finale against the Phillies.

Eric Sogard was in the starting lineup, but the "nerd "or "geek" sure has no business being on a major league roster with his .118 batting average.

Future bullpen moves could be made, but I am overall not pleased with the roster move today, because there are several bullpen guys who could have been taken off the roster due to their struggles.

I have seen this Brewers team just send out a relief pitcher very quickly with a quick hook, so when some of these Brewer bullpen guys are still there right now after a pretty poor performance lately, it goes to show you that the Brewers ballclub certainly is not making the right decision about what to do for the game today.

Boone Logan is one guy who has not really been a world beater at getting bullpen outs. Hits and Walks have been given up at a pretty huge rate. I truly feel like if you are called upon to pitch an inning, and you can’t throw strikes and you throw 30 pitches in an inning in the major leagues you are not getting it done.

The Brewers Bullpen has been falling apart slightly. The biggest thing I want to convey is, I do not approve of the "starting pitcher goes on the roster for a position player move."

I think Craig Counsell has more decisions in roster moves than we know. I do not approve of all of the decisions that are made, and that is why I am a fan. I just wanted to say, if you play ONE GAME AT A TIME, Choi should have been on the roster today, and then when Eric Thames comes back a pitcher should come off the roster.