Last Week’s Poll:
Which young player has been the biggest disappointment this season?
2468 people voted in this poll.
- 59% voted for Orlando Arcia
- 24% voted for Domingo Santana
- 11% voted for Zach Davies
- 3% (each) voted for Chase Anderson and Manny Pina
This Week’s Poll:
Trade rumors are beginning to come out as we approach the trade deadline next month. There are definitely areas on the team that could use a boost via an addition or two, but that always comes at a cost. The question is, how much are you willing to pay to get that upgrade? That’s what this week’s question focuses on.
This is a broad question that could be answered in many different ways. As a result, the answers are a bit more generic to keep it as wide as possible. We’re not looking for exact strategies on how to approach the deadline, just a general guideline on how you think the team should approach it. What do you think their strategy should be? Vote in the poll below, choosing the option closest to what you think they should do. Then, come join us in the comments below to discuss it.
Poll
How should the Milwaukee Brewers approach the trade deadline?
This poll is closed
1%
No upgrades. The team has everything they need, don’t need improvements.
16%
Small upgrades. Upgrade the fringes of the roster, but don’t touch any strong prospects to do it.
49%
Medium upgrades. Add a player who can contribute regularly to the team, trade away a strong prospect or two, but leave the top prospects alone.
26%
Large upgrades. Add a star player who will be a major upgrade to the team. While prospect cost is not an issue, try not to give up everything.
6%
All upgrades. Get as much as possible to make this team better. Deplete the farm if necessary, it’s time to go for the championship.
