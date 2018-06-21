Poll: How should the Milwaukee Brewers approach the trade deadline?

Last Week’s Poll:

Which young player has been the biggest disappointment this season?

2468 people voted in this poll.

59% voted for Orlando Arcia

24% voted for Domingo Santana

11% voted for Zach Davies

3% (each) voted for Chase Anderson and Manny Pina

This Week’s Poll:

Trade rumors are beginning to come out as we approach the trade deadline next month. There are definitely areas on the team that could use a boost via an addition or two, but that always comes at a cost. The question is, how much are you willing to pay to get that upgrade? That’s what this week’s question focuses on.

This is a broad question that could be answered in many different ways. As a result, the answers are a bit more generic to keep it as wide as possible. We’re not looking for exact strategies on how to approach the deadline, just a general guideline on how you think the team should approach it. What do you think their strategy should be? Vote in the poll below, choosing the option closest to what you think they should do. Then, come join us in the comments below to discuss it.