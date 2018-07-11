Jon Morosi: Brewers engaging in trade talks with Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking into their options when it comes to infielders.

According to Jon Morosi, the Crew has contacted the Minnesota Twins about some of their options to shore up their offense.

Source: #Brewers, #Twins have engaged in trade talks. For now, Milwaukee is more focused on the Minnesota infielders (Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier) than Lance Lynn, although the Brewers had talks with Lynn as a free agent last winter. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 11, 2018

Morosi lists Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier as the main targets. Dozier has been one of baseball’s best second basemen for years, but is struggling offensively this season. Both his ISO (.186) and wRC+ (95) are below career averages for the slugger.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar is in the midst of a career year, slashing .275/.330/.523. Both of he players are free agents at the end of the year.

Morosi also mentions Lance Lynn as a potential option to help the rotation. Lynn was linked to the Brewers during the offseason but there was never a substantial connection between the two. The veteran pitcher knows the NL Central well from his time with the Cardinals. Lynn has struggled mightily with the Twins, posting a 5.21 ERA and 7.00 DRA, but he is a free agent after the season.

Statistics courtesy Fangraphs and Baseballs Prospectus