(Monday) Sundries: Milwaukee Brewers Week 16 in review

What? You decided to read this? Well, thanks - I wouldn’t blame anyone for taking a break along with the players after a week of sometimes excruciating, sometimes mind-numbing, but most of all largely bad baseball.

The pitching is going well? We can score fewer! The team scored some runs: well, we can give up more! The Brewers blew late leads; three of the seven losses came in extra innings, walk off fashion. The last loss came after the Brewers blew leads in the ninth and tenth innings. The pitching gave up back to back homeruns three times; once by Josh Hader and then twice to the same guys in the double header games Saturday against the Pirates.

If it could be done poorly, it was. The Brewers played errorless ball in two of the nine games, but committed twelve errors in the other seven. They ran into outs late in games when they needed multiple runs. They left runners on base in crucial situations.

So who came through? I guess the fans did, in voting Jesus Aguilar in on the final vote thingy...and Milwaukee has five representatives at the game Tuesday. They should relax and have a good time, as should the rest of the team.

So a 1.5 game lead over the Cubs has turned into a 2.5 game deficit at the break. As Brewer fans, we’ve seen collapses before; there is nothing final about this past week. Every team goes through this (well, maybe not the Red Sox this year), and the ship can be righted. Remember that it takes ten baseball games to equal one NFL game in importance. So that was just one bad loss in an NFL season...right?

TOP HITTING STORY: There have been daily updates on BCB about the possible addition of Manny Machado to the Brewers for the stretch run of this season, and the added bat of an All Star at short would be welcome, as would the 24 first ‘half’ homers that Manny would bring with him. But you know what? Tyler Saladino has been a consistent hitter for the Crew, and he remained steady at the plate this week, with a .321 batting average and three RBI. No power this week, but truly, Tyler hasn’t been the problem. In fact, it’s difficult to pinpoint any one thing that is THE problem. Many Brewers contributed at crucial times to the six game losing streak up to the break. If Machado does join the team after the break, I’d expect Saladino to see considerable time at second base.

Honorable Mention: Christian Yelich has been the model of consistency at the plate, and he slashed .351/.385/.459, OPS .844, over the final eight games of this span. He’s played every outfield position, and provided solid contributions at the top of the order all season. A worthy All Star.

TOP PITCHING STORY: Let’s stay positive, shall we? Corbin Burnes made his Brewer debut this past week, appearing in two games and working four innings in relief. Corbin allowed only one hit, walked just one, struck out five, showed great life on his pitches, and very good control (other than that first pitch that went back to the screen). Of course the Orioles want Burnes in a deal for Machado. And if not getting him is a deal breaker, then it seems likely to me that Manny won’t be a Brewer.

(Dis)Honorable Mention: This was a very rough week for Corey Knebel. He lost a game in extras, gave up a lead in the ninth in yesterday’s fitting capper to the week from heck, and gave up five hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. Yikes.

IMHO: My brother insists that I should leave the ‘H’ out of IMHO, as nothing about me is humble, and he has a point. So I’ll make this one short: This may be the start of another epic collapse by the Milwaukee Brewers, dashing my hopes of seeing another World Series in Milwaukee in my life time, but I’m not buying it. This team is solid from one through forty (plus); David Stearns has built a versatile, resilient roster of veterans and youngsters that will respond to this adversity. Craig Counsell is a good manager of men who knows that if you do things the right way, good things will happen. The team will get back to some semblance of health. Enjoy the second half (er, final third) of the season with me, folks. (That wasn’t really very short, so I apologize.)

COMMENT OF THE WEEK: Due to circumstances beyond my control, I had to pay much less attention to the Brewers this past week than usual; in fact, I can’t remember the last time I missed so many games and threads on BCB. So going through them for this part of Sundries was nice.

So seeing that the Brewers were scouting Nathan Eovaldi came as a surprise, and my opinion of getting starting pitching hasn’t changed: if it ain’t an ace, it ain’t worth renting. Jack Stern agrees:

Meh Can't get hit without making contact. #PutTheBallInPlay

BTW, Jack voted about a million times for Jesus Aguilar, and has received a free lifetime extension of his BCB Platinum membership. Congrats!

So I might just watch the All Star game...I’ve done it a few times in the past. Not caring who wins a game I watch might be just the thing!

After the break, the Dodgers come to town for three at Miller Park. I’ll do a Sundries that includes just two games next week...that’ll be easy! Maybe I’ll just do my mid-season award choices.

Enjoy your break!