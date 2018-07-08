Four up and four down as Brewers reshape roster

We were expecting several moves today on the Milwaukee Brewers’ roster, and we have not been disappointed - at least in the number of moves. One of the changes was unexpected, though, as catcher Manny Pina has hit the disabled list.

A summary of the shuffling:

As speculated (by me, anyways), Ryan Braun has gone on the ten day disabled list with his bad back.

Nate Orf has been recalled! This is possible with the players going on the DL, so Orf didn’t need to stay down for ten days.

And lastly, but not least, Lorenzo Cain is back on the active roster off of the disabled list in another move that was anticipated today. LoCain is starting in center and batting third.

So there you have it! Almost 20% of the active roster changed today. Just another day in the 2018 revolving door that is the Milwaukee Brewers’ 25 man roster.