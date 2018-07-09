Brandon Woodruff on the Move for Machado?...



It was surprising to see Aaron Wilkerson get the spot start last week when Suter went on the DL. After all, we had Brandon Woodruff filling that role for us. He had success at the major league level last year and was working his way between starter, reliever and AAA this year. He seemed to be part of the AAA/Major League roundabout.

While he did have one start at the major league level where he imploded (against the Rockies in high altitude), his most recent outings with the Crew were some decent numbers:

May 16th (Started): 5 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 6 SO

May 23rd (in relief): 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 SO

June 10th* (Started) 4 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 SO

* He was only removed from the June 10th game against the Phillies because the weather forecast was calling for rain. While only allowing 1 hit, but down by 1 run, Counsell removed Woodruff for a pinch hitter in the 5th inning trying to get a lead to secure a victory in case of a rainout. (After 5 innings the result of the game will stand if the game cannot be completed).

Looking at these numbers, it was surprising not to see him get the call when we needed a starter when Suter went on the DL, especially when you consider he was scheduled to start that day for the Sky Sox anyway. He has much more potential long term than Aaron Wilkerson also. So what's going on?

Well, his long term potential is also why he probably wasn't called up. With the ongoing Machado talks it is possible the Brewers brass didn't want to diminish his value with an off outing. We also needed to see how good Wilkerson is going to be for us as a backup starter should we part with Woodruff.

Many of the players talked about in a possible Machado trades in news articles, blogs, and fan groups have lots of fancy prospect names. They are on the MLB pipeline list with a ranking beside their name. It's fun for fans to talk about getting the "x" ranked prospect from an organization or the "x" ranked prospect in all of MLB.

Let's not forget at the beginning of the season Woodruff was the 3rd ranked Brewer's prospect and 93rd overall in all of baseball according to MLB.com. He is not on many prospect lists anymore simply because he has accrued too much major league service time. Does the fact that he is not on a technical list anymore diminish his value? No, he's still a great young player. In fact, major league ready players is what the Orioles are looking for.

There is much talk about Corbin Burnes or Luis Ortiz being the pitcher of note in a trade for Machado, but if I had to wager a dollar I'd be betting that Stearns is shopping Woodruff.

UPDATE:

Adam McCalvy has reported that Woodruff had his last start cut short and is getting rest.

Brandon Woodruff’s last start on Monday was cut short, he hasn’t pitched since, and he was passed over for a promotion today. So I asked and was told there’s no injury — Brewers planned a break heading into this week’s Triple-A All-Star break in part to manage Woodruff’s innings. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2018





The key words that I see here are "in part". To me, the Brewers are covering themselves both ways. Yes, it makes sense to give him a break now in case we need him, possibly as a candidate to pitch in the doubleheader at Pittsburgh, or any unforseen opportunities. However, it also makes sense to give him his break now, because he is part of an ongoing trade proposal.





Stats Courtesy of Baseball Reference