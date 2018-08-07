Brewers begin addressing 40-man crunch, trade Jon Perrin to Royals

The Brewers have quite a number of minor league players to consider protecting from the Rule 5 draft this winter by adding them to the 40-man roster. With the recent waiver claims of Jordan Lyles and Ariel Hernandez filling the 40-man for now, it looks like the Brewers are starting to move some of the players they don’t think they’ll have room to protect, in order to get something for them.

Minor league reliever Jon Perrin, who gained some attention this spring for his “other” job as a financial planner, is being traded to the Kansas City Royals system for a low-level pitching prospect.

Roster move: We've acquired RHP Sal Biasi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Jon Perrin. — Brewers Player Dev (@BrewersPD) August 7, 2018

Kyle was able to dig up Sal Biasi’s pre-draft scouting report from Baseball America, and it might be one of the funniest scouting reports you’ll ever read, mentioning George Costanza and featuring ringing endorsements like “functional body.”

Sal Biasi was an 11th rd pick by KC in 2017. Pitching in his age-22 season at Class A this year, he's got a 5.06 ERA in 42.2 IP - 46 K / 17 BB / 9 HR.



Post-draft scouting report from BA: pic.twitter.com/xizqITYZf1 — Kyle L. (@brewerfan28) August 7, 2018

You may find the updated scouting report on Biasi more helpful:

Cobbling together some Sal Biasi scouting notes, he throws low-mid 90s (T95) with a breaking ball that has been variously referred to as a CB or SL. Offspeed stuff hasn't been regarded as outstanding. Seems to be a bullpen prospect where his stuff will play up. #Brewers — Toby H (@YouKnowAndThat) August 7, 2018

Perrin had a 2.59 ERA in 18 outings at Triple-A this year, covering 24.1 innings out of the bullpen there after throwing his first 23 innings of the year at Double-A.

You could argue the likelihood of Perrin being a Rule 5 pick this winter was low — he’s already 25 and doesn’t have a whole lot of projection left in him, and while he could end up being a useful MLB reliever someday, teams probably wouldn’t be falling over themselves to pick him. Still, the Brewers may have just wanted to clear some organizational space and are letting a generally good dude possibly get a shot at the majors on a team that isn’t trying to compete — just like they did when they sent Brett Phillips and Jorge Lopez there in the Mike Moustakas trade.

