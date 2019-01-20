 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eric Thames flexes impressive pipes as Masked Singer in South Korea

New, 23 comments

Eric Thames, international superstar.

By Kyle Lesniewski
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Most every baseball fan knows that Eric Thames can hit some mammoth dingers. That’s true both here in Milwaukee, where Thames has clubbed 47 homers in 829 plate appearances over the past two seasons, as well as in South Korea, where he smashed 124 long balls for the NC Dinos from 2014-16.

But we recently got the chance to catch a glimpse of Thames in a different arena - flexing not his muscles (okay, he did still flex those), but rather his impressive pipes while performing on South Korea’s version of “The Masked Singer.”

Unfortunately, Thames and his “Hip Hop Boy” persona was eliminated by “Metal Boy.”

More From Brew Crew Ball

This Article has a component height of 15. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...