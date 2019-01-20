Eric Thames flexes impressive pipes as Masked Singer in South Korea

Most every baseball fan knows that Eric Thames can hit some mammoth dingers. That’s true both here in Milwaukee, where Thames has clubbed 47 homers in 829 plate appearances over the past two seasons, as well as in South Korea, where he smashed 124 long balls for the NC Dinos from 2014-16.

But we recently got the chance to catch a glimpse of Thames in a different arena - flexing not his muscles (okay, he did still flex those), but rather his impressive pipes while performing on South Korea’s version of “The Masked Singer.”

he also showed off his strength by having two women grab his arm and hang on the air. pic.twitter.com/HeTaYXOKsA — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 20, 2019

he also used his strength to create a popular instagram couple's pose. pic.twitter.com/eyaqw7sKvT — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 20, 2019

Unfortunately, Thames and his “Hip Hop Boy” persona was eliminated by “Metal Boy.”