Milwaukee Brewers hire Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson as co-hitting coaches

The one major coaching change that happened this offseason was the dismissal of hitting coach Andy Haines. Most of the other coaches were brought back. After a coaching search, the Brewers have decided to split the hitting coach job. They have brought in two coaches to fill the position: Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson.

Say hello to our new hitting coaches!



Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson are officially part of the Crew.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/1qlkX8RCtN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 11, 2021

The two coaches have different experience that will help improve the team. Ozzie Timmons comes from the Tampa Bay Rays and has years of playing and coaching experience. He played professionally between 1991 and 2006, with some of that time in the majors between 1995 and 2000. He then became a minor league coach starting in 2007 and spent 11 years between different minor league teams before joining the Rays in 2018. Meanwhile, Connor Dawson was with the Mariners organization, and is a younger coach who is one of the up-and-coming names among hitting coaches. He has more experience on the technical side, which will provide two different approaches for the staff that should help the Brewers cover all aspects of hitting.

The Brewers will also bring in an assistant hitting coach to help on the staff as well. This could be last season’s assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz, who wasn’t renewed but would be considered for the position again if he wants it. The Brewers could also bring in someone from outside the organization.