Milwaukee Brewers acquire infielder Mike Brosseau from Tampa Bay for RHP Evan Reifert

The offseason is in full swing now. The Brewers have started making their offseason moves, and they’ve made their first addition to the major league roster. On Saturday, they acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange, they sent RHP Evan Reifert to the Rays.

INF Mike Brosseau has been acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Evan Reifert. pic.twitter.com/Rc9jbj8ZFi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 13, 2021

Mike Brosseau is the type of player that David Stearns likes to acquire. He will be entering his age 28 season and has major league experience playing in five different positions. He has played 62 games at second, 52 games at third, and 23 at first, with 8 games at left and right field as well. He’s under team control for four more seasons, and will be in his third pre-arbitration year in 2022. Over his major league career, he’s hit .245/.311/.438 in 143 games. Last season was a down season for him, as he only hit .187/.266/.347.

Meanwhile, the Brewers will send RHP Evan Reifert to the Rays. Reifert was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft. He pitched between Class-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin in 2021, recording a 2.85 ERA in 60 innings with 103 strikeouts, 36 walks, and 8 saves.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.