Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers receive votes in the NL MVP vote

The NL MVP vote was announced on Thursday night, and Bryce Harper of the Phillies took home the award. Though the Brewers didn’t have a player worthy of being a MVP candidate this season, a couple of players on the team did get a few votes. Corbin Burnes, fresh off winning the Cy Young award on Wednesday, did receive 9 points, and shortstop Willy Adames received 8 points. That’s good for 15th and 16th in the final votes, respectively.

Burnes was named on 4 of the 30 ballots, while Adames was named on 5 of the 30. While Adames was named on more ballots, Burnes ended up with more points since he received a fifth place vote in addition to 3 tenth place votes. Adames received an eighth place, a ninth place, and 3 tenth place votes. Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Enquirer was the lone voter to put Burnes in fifth. Among the Milwaukee voters, both Tom Haudricourt and Will Sammon had Adames among their top ten (10th and 9th, respectively), but neither included Burnes. Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer had the highest vote for Burnes, putting him in 8th place.

Interestingly enough, both of the other two players competing with Burnes for the NL Cy Young Award also received some votes in the NL MVP vote. Max Scherzer of the Dodgers had 11 points to finish just ahead of Burnes in 14th place, and Zack Wheeler had 6 points for 19th place.

You can find the full voting breakdown on the BBWAA website.