Milwaukee Brewers sign pitchers Jason Alexander and Trevor Kelley, as well as outfielder Jonathan Davis, to minor league contracts with spring training invites

The Brewers added to their minor league roster on Wednesday as they signed three players to minor league deals. They added two right-handed pitchers with Jason Alexander and Trevor Kelley, and an outfielder in Jonathan Davis. All were signed to minor-league deals with invites to spring training.

Jason Alexander was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Angels and has not appeared in the majors yet. He spent the first three seasons (2017-2019) in their minor league system, advancing all the way to Triple-A. However, his 2019 time in Triple-A was not very good, as he posted a 9.36 ERA and 5.26 FIP over 50 innings there. He didn’t pitch competitively in 2020, then was in the Miami Marlins system in 2021, where his results improved in limited innings. In 14.2 innings in Triple-A, he had a 1.84 ERA and 2.82 FIP with an 11.05 K/9.

Trevor Kelley was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox and spent the first five years of his career with them. He pitched well in the minors, culminating in a 1.79 ERA over 65.1 IP in Triple-A in 2019, along with an 8.7 K/9. That earned him a call up to the Red Sox, but he wasn’t as effective there, posting an 8.64 ERA and 6.69 FIP in 8.1 IP. He was placed on waivers after the season and went to the Phillies, making 4 apperances in 2020 with a 10.80 ERA and 8.89 FIP. In 2021, he started with the Cubs before being released and signing with the Braves, where he spent the season in the minors. His results improved there, posting a 1.52 ERA and 10 K/9 over 41.1 IP in Triple-A.

Jonathan Davis was drafted in 2013 by the Toronto Blue Jays. He worked his way through the Blue Jays minor league system and made his MLB debut in 2018. Over the next few seasons, he bounced back and forth between the majors and minors. In the majors over 4 seasons, he’s recorded a .171/.272/.248 batting line and a 46 wRC+. He was placed on waivers during the 2021 season and went to the New York Yankees before being granted free agency at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.