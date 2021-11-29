Brew Crew Ball is Now Hiring!

I’d like to start this post by taking a moment to say thank you to Jaymes L and David Gibson for their years of contributions to Brew Crew Ball. Jaymes was my first hire after taking over as manager of the site in 2016 and David came on a couple years later, and both have contributed meaningfully to elevating everyone at the site and helping to improve the overall coverage and analysis for the Brewers around the internet. Both are stepping aside due to increasing responsibilities in their professional lives, and their thought-provoking and analytical voices will be greatly missed around the site. Thank you for everything, fellas!

With that said, Brew Crew Ball will have the opportunity to add two voices to the staff as regular contributors. One of these spots has already been filled, meaning that Brew Crew Ball is hiring for one regular contributor to join our lineup of writers!

The ideal candidate has daytime availability during the weekdays (until roughly 4 pm central) in order to help cover any breaking news that may happen while other members of the staff may be at their full-time jobs or classes. This candidate should also be skilled in statistical analysis of in-game baseball moves and roster building transactions. Familiarity with Milwaukee’s minor league system and ability to analyze scouting information is also a plus, although this position does need to be strictly about covering the minor leagues.

We need someone who can commit to contributing a minimum of three (3) to four (4) posts per week. During the regular season the workload may be a little heavier as we’ll need this person to help with covering game recaps, so availability for that is key. This is a paid, remote, part-time, contract position, with a monthly stipend.

I’m looking for a writer who won’t hesitate to challenge conventional wisdom, who will dig deep to support their ideas, and who isn’t afraid to be critical of something they may not agree with. You aren’t required to be a Brewers’ fan to apply, but do keep in mind that the Milwaukee Nine is the main focus of this site and will be what you write about here at BCB.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN APPLYING:

Submit a resume, cover letter, and a Brewers-related writing sample to Kyle Lesniewski at bcbnowhiring@gmail.com. You will not be considered for this role unless you submit these three items. If you are interested in this role, you must apply via email by 6 December 2021.

SB Nation and Brew Crew Ball are dedicated to bringing you coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers from a diverse array of voices and writers of all backgrounds. If your qualifications and experience do not perfectly align with everything we’re looking for, but you believe you have the potential to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.