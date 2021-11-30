Milwaukee Brewers sign Jace Peterson to 1-year contract and LHP Rex Brothers to minor league contract

The non-tender deadline is at 7 pm CST tonight. The Brewers have several decisions to make before the end of the day today, but they have made one of those decisions already. They announced earlier today that they have signed infielder Jace Peterson to a 1-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The exact terms of the deal were not announced, but Jace Peterson was projected to make $1.3 million in arbitration this offseason.

Jace has been a super utility player for the Brewers, playing every position for the team except catcher and center field. Most of his games have been in the infield focused at first and second base, but he’s also spent time in the outfield. In his two seasons with the team, he’s posted a .240/.355/.365 batting line and a 99 wRC+ over 120 games played.

The Brewers also brought in LHP Rex Brothers on a minor league contract, with an invitation to spring training. Brothers spent his last two seasons with the Cubs. In 2021, he posted a 5.26 ERA and 4.87 FIP in 53 innings over 57 games. He has a good strikeout rate of 12.7 K/9, but also has a walk rate on the higher side at 5.9 BB/9.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.