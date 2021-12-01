 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Milwaukee Brewers non-tender Dan Vogelbach and John Curtiss, bring back all other arbitration eligible players

Jace Peterso, Rowdy Tellez, and Jandel Gustave agreed to new contracts.

By Lindsey_Loberg
@Ball_n_Glove
The Brewers non-tendered Daniel Vogelbach and John Curtiss yesterday while tendering contracts to all other arbitration-eligible players. The deadline to tender eligible players to 2022 contracts had been moved up in anticipation of the owners locking out the players when the CBA expires.

The Brewers essentially chose Rowdy Tellez as their left-handed power bat at first base over Dan Vogelbach, signing Tellez at $1.94 million. Tellez was more reliable than Vogelbach at first and at the plate. On the season for Milwaukee, Tellez slashed .272/.333/.481 (.814 OPS) while Vogelbach slashed .219/.349/.381 (.730 OPS). Vogelbach was also a fan favorite for his fun Milwaukee-friendly sensibilities and eclectic batting rituals while hitting a number of well-timed home runs. He was projected to have a $2 million salary.

John Curtiss, also non-tendered, was not arbitration-eligible. He joined up with Milwaukee at the trade deadline and notched a 12.46 ERA across 4.1 innings with the club before an elbow injury that will sideline him for all of 2022 with Tommy John surgery.

Jandel Gustave agreed to a one-year, split contract that will pay him a base of $675K when he's on the big league roster. The Brewers will maintain the contracts of some key players, namely Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Omar Narváez, Brandon Woodruff, Luis Urías, and Brent Suter. The specifics of these contracts will be worked out at a later date, which is between now and the February arbitration deadline, but a lockout could disrupt that.

As previously reported, Jace Peterson signed contract a one-year contract to avoid arbitration, as well.

