Milwaukee Brewers non-tender Dan Vogelbach and John Curtiss, bring back all other arbitration eligible players

The Brewers non-tendered Daniel Vogelbach and John Curtiss yesterday while tendering contracts to all other arbitration-eligible players. The deadline to tender eligible players to 2022 contracts had been moved up in anticipation of the owners locking out the players when the CBA expires.

Big Dan Vogelbach hits the free agent market. Presumably too much overlap with Rowdy Tellez, even with the possibility of a universal DH.



Curtiss is an interesting nontender. He was not arb eligible, but will miss 2022 following TJ surgery. https://t.co/yRKfXJEwI9 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) December 1, 2021

The Brewers essentially chose Rowdy Tellez as their left-handed power bat at first base over Dan Vogelbach, signing Tellez at $1.94 million. Tellez was more reliable than Vogelbach at first and at the plate. On the season for Milwaukee, Tellez slashed .272/.333/.481 (.814 OPS) while Vogelbach slashed .219/.349/.381 (.730 OPS). Vogelbach was also a fan favorite for his fun Milwaukee-friendly sensibilities and eclectic batting rituals while hitting a number of well-timed home runs. He was projected to have a $2 million salary.

John Curtiss, also non-tendered, was not arbitration-eligible. He joined up with Milwaukee at the trade deadline and notched a 12.46 ERA across 4.1 innings with the club before an elbow injury that will sideline him for all of 2022 with Tommy John surgery.

Quick reminder if you’re confused why a team non-tendered a player not eligible for arbitration: once-a-year chance to get a player off of the 40-man without putting them through waivers. Normally is followed by a pre-arranged minor league deal with a decent salary/incentives. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) December 1, 2021

Jandel Gustave agreed to a one-year, split contract that will pay him a base of $675K when he's on the big league roster. The Brewers will maintain the contracts of some key players, namely Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Omar Narváez, Brandon Woodruff, Luis Urías, and Brent Suter. The specifics of these contracts will be worked out at a later date, which is between now and the February arbitration deadline, but a lockout could disrupt that.

The #Brewers have tendered contracts to SS Willy Adames, RHP Corbin Burnes, LHP Josh Hader, RHP Adrian Houser, LHP Eric Lauer, C Omar Narváez, LHP Brent Suter, RHP Brandon Woodruff and INF Luis Urías. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 1, 2021

As previously reported, Jace Peterson signed contract a one-year contract to avoid arbitration, as well.