Hitting coordinator Sara Goodrum to leave Milwaukee Brewers for front office with Houston Astros

The world of baseball looked bleak on Wednesdays while the inevitability of a lockout became impossible to ignore. The was a bit of good news for minor league hitting coordinator Sara Goodrum, who is making a big career advancement.

Goodrum will be moving on from the Brewers to become one of the highest-ranking women in an MLB front office. The move hasn’t been officially been announced yet, but several sources confirm that Goodrum will be the Houston Astros' next Director of Player Development.

Sara Goodrum continues to blaze her own trail. After drawing high marks as the first woman to be a roving hitting coordinator, Goodrum is leaving the Brewers for a prominent role in the Astros front office. https://t.co/qds3zqbddN — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) December 1, 2021

Goodrum garnered a strong reputation in Milwaukee, climbing the ladder from the Brewers’ Brewers’ Sports Science and Integrative Sports Performance lab to her minor league hitting coordinator role. She is believed to be the first woman to hold that job for any major league club. She quickly developed a reputation as someone invested in players’ future and skilled at instruction and managing coaches. Prior to her time with the Brewers, she played Division I softball at the University of Oregon.