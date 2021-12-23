Prince Fielder added to the Brewers Walk of Fame, Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy added to the Wall of Honor

When the Brewers were rebuilding in the early 2000s, several players came up through the minor league system to help return this team to relevance. Three of the biggest names from that era were Ryan Braun, Prince Fielder, and Jonathan Lucroy. Fielder had already been added to the Wall of Fame, but the other two had not as they still had active careers. With Braun retired and Lucroy five years out of his Brewers career, both are now being added to the Wall of Honor. Meanwhile, Fielder breaks through on the Walk of Fame vote and will be the 21st player added to the Walk of Fame.

Brewers legends cement their place in history!



Congrats to Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy on being added to the Wall of Honor and to Prince Fielder for joining the Walk of Fame.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/DiBquoz8U7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 23, 2021

The Brewers Walk of Fame has been tough to break into in recent years, but Prince Fielder makes it and is the first to be added since Geoff Jenkins in 2018. Tom Haudricourt adds that Fielder got 76% of the votes, enough to clear the 65% threshold necessary to be added. Fielder is a candidate that is about as close to a sure thing as you can get for the Brewers Walk of Fame. The next candidate may be Ryan Braun, when he is eligible to be added to the ballot in a few years.

Meanwhile, Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy do get added to the Wall of Honor at American Family Field as well. Unlike the Walk of Fame, the Wall of Honor is an automatic addition based on reaching one out of a set of nine criteria during their playing career with the team. Both Braun and Lucroy reached the criteria of having 2000+ plate appearances while with the team, and Braun also met the criteria as a MVP and Rookie of the Year winner.

One additional addition will be the late Wes Covington, who passed away in 2011 and played with the Milwaukee Braves from 1956 to 1961. He will be added to the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.