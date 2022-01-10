Brew Crew Ball is looking for a new site manager

Brew Crew Ball is looking for a site manager to take over leading and overseeing content on the site. If you are a Brewers fan and enjoying writing and talking all things Brewers this could be the perfect paid opportunity for you!

What does the role entail?

This person is in change of managing a content calendar, assigning stories to bloggers, maintaining a social media presence on behalf of the site, and contributing to Brew Crew Ball. In addition, this person will be responsible for helping bring readers quality coverage of everything Milwaukee Brewers.

This is a contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Have writing and/or digital media experience — and experience writing about MLB and/or the Brewers is a plus.

The ability to edit and write clean copy.

The ability to communicate efficiently.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing and/or digital media experience, and one writing sample showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to Tanya Anderson, Associate Director of MLB coverage at SB Nation. Please email the materials to tanya.anderson [at] sbnation [dot] com. Please headline the subject of the email as “Brew Crew Ball: Site manager application”

Vox Media, SB Nation and Brew Crew Ball are committed to bringing you coverage of the Brewers from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.