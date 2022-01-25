Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - January 25, 2022

On Monday, MLB owners and the MLBPA met face-to-face for the first time in a few months for negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The results were a bit mixed. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com details some of the negotiations from Monday. The MLBPA did drop a few of their demands, dropping the demands for earlier free agency and reducing the amount of revenue sharing taken from small-market teams. While the players’ association did reject MLB’s proposals, Monday’s negotiations went well enough that another session is planned for today.

However, Evan Drellich of The Athletic also notes that the possibility of missing games was mentioned by the league. Whether that is a real possibility or not is still to be seen. MLB came out with a statement that the report is not accurate of their position. Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors notes that floating the possibility of cancelled games isn’t surprising, but whether or not the owners actually want to lose games is a different story. Admitting that they don’t want to lose games would take away some leverage, so they may just be holding that position so they don’t lose it.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, news came out about a Brewers addition to the front office. Ken Rosenthal reports that former Phillies GM Matt Klentak is joining the front office as a special assistant. Klentak was the Phillies GM from October 2015 to October 2020. He stepped down following that season and was reassigned within the Phillies organization.

Looking forward to today, the newest class for the Baseball Hall of Fame is set to be announced this afternoon. A few former Brewers are on the ballot, though none are expected to be elected. However, we should get to see their voting numbers today.

Also, for a stat to look at today, here’s each team’s record since 2010. The Brewers sit second in the NL Central and sixth in the National League.