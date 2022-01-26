Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - January 26, 2022

Here’s a quick roundup of the news from yesterday.

The league and MLBPA met for the second straight day yesterday as negotiations for a new CBA continue. Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN report that the league offered a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and a bump of the minimum salary for first-year players to $615,000. The players want higher amounts ($105 million bonus pool compared to $10 million, and $775,000 minimum instead of $615,000), but talks continue to develop, which is positive overall.

On the Brewers side, they officially announced the hire of Matt Klentak to the front office, with his official title “special assistant to the general manager and president of baseball operations”, per Adam McCalvy. He also adds that Klentak will take over international scouting apparatus, a role held by Mike Groopman who left to take the Red Sox assistant GM position. Klentak’s role is also expected to grow because of his experience.

Finally, the Hall of Fame voting was revealed, and David Ortiz was the lone election, being named on 307 of 394 ballots (77.9%) in his first year on the ballot. Meanwhile, three big names fell off in their final year on the ballot, as Barry Bonds (66%), Roger Clemens (65.2%), and Curt Schilling (58.6%) all fell short. As for the Brewers representatives, Gary Sheffield earned 160 votes (40.2%) which will keep him on the ballot for another year. However, Prince Fielder will fall off, only earning 2 votes (0.5%) in his first year.