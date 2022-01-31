Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - January 31, 2022

Negotiations for the new CBA continue today, as the MLB Players’ Association is expected to make its counter-offer to the league’s proposal for the CBA. While there’s still a lot of ground to be covered, talks continue and that is positive. Deadlines are starting to approach as camp starts will be delayed soon. There’s about a month to get a deal done before regular season games will be in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Brewers continue preparations for the season with the full release of their promotional schedule. Unfortunately, not all the details have been released for each event yet. Most notably, no players can be included for each event yet, since the names can’t be used.

Let’s finish up today with a poll. How worried are you about the MLB season right now? Vote in the poll, then join us in the comments below to discuss why you voted the way you did.