Brewers blow another late lead, fall 4-2 to Marlins

For the second time in three days, the Brewers blew a late lead to the Marlins and lost 4-2.

After Freddy Peralta allowed a go-ahead grand slam to Avisail Garcia on Thursday night, Devin Williams blew a save on Saturday to put the Brewers’ postseason hopes in serious jeopardy.

Aaron Ashby got the start for the Brewers, working into the fifth inning while allowing two runs on a third-inning home run by Peyton Burdick.

Ashby’s final line was 4 1⁄ 3 innings pitched with two runs allowed on three hits and no walks. He struck out six.

The offense continued their recent struggles, scratching across three runs, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, and stranding nine men on base.

It looked as if the Brewers caught a break when Marlins starter Edward Cabrera left prior to the fourth inning due to injury after retiring the first nine hitters he faced.

Christian Yelich greeted reliever Andrew Nardi, who replaced Cabrera, with a solo home run that bounced off the top of the left field wall to make it 2-1.

The Brewers threatened to take the lead in the fifth when Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urias led off the inning with back-to-back walks but failed to score.

They scratched across a couple of runs in the sixth to claim the lead. Huascar Brazoban hit Luis Urias with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with a soft ground ball to second base that scored Andrew McCutchen from third.

That was the extent of Milwaukee’s offensive output, as they struggled to get the big hit to blow the game open.

Trevor Gott, Brad Boxberger, and Matt Bush combined for 3 2⁄ 3 perfect innings to bridge the gap to Williams.

The closer walked the speedy Jon Berti to lead off the ninth inning. After a strikeout of Joey Wendle, Berti stole second. Williams walked Brian Anderson and threw a wild pitch to advance both runners.

With men on second and third and one out, Bryan De La Cruz shot a ground ball through the hole into left. Berti scored on the play, and Anderson followed in scoring the go-ahead run after Christian Yelich couldn’t field the ball cleanly.

The Brewers brought the top of their lineup to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but they went down in order against Richard Bleier to seal their second 4-2 loss of the series.

Because the Phillies won the second game of their doubleheader against the Nationals tonight, the Brewers are now two games out of a postseason spot with four games left to play.

One more loss may ultimately be the decisive blow to Milwaukee’s playoff hopes.

The Brewers will look to salvage a series split tomorrow afternoon. Freddy Peralta will get the ball first in what is likely to be another bullpen game while Pablo Lopez starts for Miami.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CDT.