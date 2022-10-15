Projected arbitration salaries for eligible Brewers in 2023

The Milwaukee Brewers have the second-most arbitration-eligible players in the MLB heading into 2023, as Milwaukee’s 18 trails only Tampa Bay’s 19.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, here is Milwaukee’s projected arbitration salaries, listed from most to least service time.
- Hunter Renfroe (5.165 years): $11.2 million
- Brent Suter (5.161): $3.1 million
- Victor Caratini (5.051): $2.8 million
- Luis Perdomo (5.034): $1 million
- Brandon Woodruff (4.161): $11 million
- Matt Bush (4.132): $2 million
- Willy Adames (4.105): $9.2 million
- Trevor Gott (4.057): $1.4 million
- Corbin Burnes (4.049): $11.4 million
- Eric Lauer (4.033): $5.2 million
- Jandel Gustave (4.027): $900,000
- Adrian Houser (4.010): $3.6 million
- Rowdy Tellez (4.004): $5.3 million
- Luis Urias (3.120): $4.3 million
- Hoby Milner (3.068): $1.1 million
- Devin Williams (3.056): $3.2 million
- Mike Brosseau (3.031): $1.2 million
- Keston Hiura (3.009): $2 million
In the MLB, players become arbitration eligible when they are between three and six years of service time and they do not already have an agreed upon salary for the next season (hence why Aaron Ashby and Freddy Peralta, who have both signed long-term extensions, are not in this list).
Between the Winter Meetings in December and Spring Training, teams and players will discuss upcoming salaries. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, an arbitration hearing is held. After the hearing, independent arbiters rule in favor of either the player or the club.
The final salary for each player is generally based on the salaries of players of similar production and experience in recent years, hence why stars like Woodruff, Burnes, Renfroe, and Adames are in line for some of the highest salaries.
While some arb-eligible players will likely be non-tendered or traded this offseason, it is expected that most players will return to Milwaukee next season.
Only time will tell who remains in a Brewers uniform, although key players like Adames, Williams, and Tellez are almost certain to return.
Loading comments...