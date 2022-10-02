Game Thread #159: Milwaukee Brewers (84-74) vs Miami Marlins (66-92)

After a second disappointing loss in three games, the Brewers are looking to rebound and salvage a series split against the Marlins today.

Freddy Peralta, who came out of the bullpen on Thursday night, will get the start for the Brewers. Because he is not fully stretched out, the plan is likely for Peralta to give the Brewers a couple of innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

Pablo Lopez starts for the Marlins. His last start against the Brewers came earlier this year on May 13, when he threw seven innings of one-run ball and struck out 11. He has struggled since the All-Star break, posting a 5.48 ERA in 13 starts, including four outings with five or more earned runs allowed.

Rowdy Tellez was in noticeable pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the ninth inning last night, but he returns to the lineup. Garrett Mitchell is back in center field after Tyrone Taylor got the start on Saturday.

