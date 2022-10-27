Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe, Kolten Wong named Silver Slugger finalists

After Christian Yelich and Corbin Burnes were selected last week as finalists for the Gold Glove Awards, a trio of Brewers joined them as candidates to take home some hardware.

MLB revealed the finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday, and Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Kolten Wong made the cut.

Here are the finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards, based on MLB managers’ and coaches’ votes: pic.twitter.com/DnSBPjZz16 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 27, 2022

Adames and Wong are finalists at their respective positions of shortstop and second base. Renfroe is part of a pool of candidates that encompasses all three outfield positions.

Adames’ on-base percentage took a hit in 2022, but he slammed a career-best 31 home runs to finish the season with a solid 109 wRC+. That broke Robin Yount’s single-season franchise record of 29 home runs hit as a shortstop.

Wong also set a career-high home in home runs, going deep 15 times to top his previous best of 14 in 2021.

Renfroe was perhaps Milwaukee’s best overall hitter this year, hitting 29 home runs and finishing the season with a career-high 124 wRC+.

None of the three players have won a Silver Slugger Award in their careers.

The winners at each position will be announced on Thursday, November 10 in a live presentation on MLB Network.