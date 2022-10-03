Game Thread #160: Milwaukee Brewers (84-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-86)

What a weekend it was for the Brewers and their fans. With a multitude of chances to enter the playoffs, the Brewers were unable to capitalize and now find themselves with a major hill to climb they clinch the final Wild Card spot.

With three games to play, the Brewers are currently two games back of the Phillies for the final spot in the postseason. In order to make it five straight playoff appearances, the Brewers will need to sweep the Diamondbacks while the Phillies need to get swept by the Astros. Any other outcome eliminates them from postseason contention.

If there is any team the Brewers would want to see come to Milwaukee with a sweep necessary, it’s the Diamondbacks. Since 2018, the Brewers are 9-1 when facing the Diamondbacks in Milwaukee, which includes a current four-game win streak. Tonight Brandon Woodruff will face off against Tommy Henry.

Lineups