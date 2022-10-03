Justin Topa placed on the 15-day injured list, Cousins gets recalled

The Brewers announced on Monday that right-hander Justin Topa has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left ankle contusion. To replace Topa, the Brewers recalled Jake Cousins from Triple-A Nashville.

The injury occurred in the 7th inning of Sunday's game against the Marlins when a comebacker hit off his ankle and bounced in the air for a base hit. He would exit soon after. This injury comes just five days after he was recalled following Adrian Houser going down with a groin injury. In seven appearances, Topa has given up four earned runs while striking out four. His 2022 campaign will end with a 4.91 ERA and 1.77 WHIP.

Jake Cousins continues his movement from Nashville and Milwaukee. Cousins, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on September 23rd four days after getting recalled, will finish off his season in Milwaukee. The right-hander has a 2-1 record and a 3.18 ERA in 11 games with the Brewers. With Nashville, he has given up just 15 hits and seven earned runs in 23.2 innings.

Just as close losses and runners left on base have defined the Brewers' second half, injuries to their pitching staff have played just as much of a role in their late-season struggles. If somehow the Brewers find themselves in the postseason come the end of the week, they will be without Topa for the Wild Card round.