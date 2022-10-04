Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds closed out their season going 2-1 against the Memphis RedBirds to finish with a 91-58 regular season record. Unfortunately, Nashville fell in the International League Championship Game to the Durham Bulls (86-64), who would then go on to win the overall AAA title.

had a strong 4-2 week against the Louisville Bats (58-89), clinching the International League West division at 89-57 with three games left in the regular season.

Third baseman Andruw Monasterio went 4-for-5 in the short week, racking up three RBIs in the process. Fellow infielder Patrick Dorrian managed a .286/.286/1.143 slash line with two homers, while Esteury Ruiz slashed .571/.667/.714 with four hits and four stolen bases in the final three regular season games. As a team, the Brewers slashed .277/.348/.455 with four homers and 19 runs scored across the three-game set with Memphis.

Tyler Herb had a solid bullpen performance, going four innings and allowing just one run on six hits en route to the win. Several relievers compiled scoreless appearances in the shortened series. As a team, Nashville’s pitching staff finished the three-game series with a 4.66 ERA, striking out 27 over 29 innings.

Nashville disappointed in the International League finale, losing 13-0 as the pitching staff allowed 15 hits. The Sounds did tally eight hits in the loss, but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the game. Sal Frelick and Esteury Ruiz both went 1-for-4, while Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer each finished with two hits.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)