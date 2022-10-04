Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.
AAA Nashville
The Sounds closed out their season going 2-1 against the Memphis RedBirds to finish with a 91-58 regular season record. Unfortunately, Nashville fell in the International League Championship Game to the Durham Bulls (86-64), who would then go on to win the overall AAA title.
had a strong 4-2 week against the Louisville Bats (58-89), clinching the International League West division at 89-57 with three games left in the regular season.
Third baseman Andruw Monasterio went 4-for-5 in the short week, racking up three RBIs in the process. Fellow infielder Patrick Dorrian managed a .286/.286/1.143 slash line with two homers, while Esteury Ruiz slashed .571/.667/.714 with four hits and four stolen bases in the final three regular season games. As a team, the Brewers slashed .277/.348/.455 with four homers and 19 runs scored across the three-game set with Memphis.
Tyler Herb had a solid bullpen performance, going four innings and allowing just one run on six hits en route to the win. Several relievers compiled scoreless appearances in the shortened series. As a team, Nashville’s pitching staff finished the three-game series with a 4.66 ERA, striking out 27 over 29 innings.
Nashville disappointed in the International League finale, losing 13-0 as the pitching staff allowed 15 hits. The Sounds did tally eight hits in the loss, but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the game. Sal Frelick and Esteury Ruiz both went 1-for-4, while Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer each finished with two hits.
Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)
- (MLB No. 10) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): Season concluded; .288/.342/.538 (400 at-bats), 20 HR, 75 RBI
- (MLB No. 47) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): .375/.375/.500 (8 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .331/.403/.480 (492 at-bats), 11 HR, 59 RBI
- (MLB No. 85) OF Joey Wiemer (AAA): .375/.375/.625 (8 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .256/.336/.465 (484 at-bats), 21 HR, 77 RBI
- SS Brice Turang (AAA): .250/.333/.750 (8 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI; .286/.360/.412 (532 at-bats), 13 HR, 78 RBI
- OF Garrett Mitchell (MLB): .444/.444/.667 (9 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .289/.374/.423 (305 at-bats), 6 HR, 42 RBI
- 2B Tyler Black (High-A): Season concluded; .281/.406/.424 (231 at-bats), 4 HR, 35 RBI
- C Jeferson Quero (High-A): Season concluded; .286/.342/.439 (367 at-bats), 10 HR, 57 RBI
- OF Esteury Ruiz (AAA): .571/.667/.714 (7 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .320/.431/.506 (472 at-bats), 16 HR, 67 RBI
- RHP Jacob Misiorowski (A): Season concluded; 1 ⅔ IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 7 BB, 3 SO (5.40 ERA)
- SS Eric Brown Jr. (A): Season concluded; .268/.385/.454 (97 at-bats), 3 HR, 8 RBI
