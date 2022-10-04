Brewers Reacts Survey: Who is the Brewers’ 2022 MVP?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With Milwaukee officially eliminated from playoff contention, we’re looking ahead to see who Brewers fans want to see return and who they believe was the team’s MVP in 2022.

The Brewers’ front office has several key decisions to make when it comes to contract options and free agents. Kolten Wong and Brad Boxberger both have club options, while Andrew McCutchen, Taylor Rogers, Omar Narvaez, and Jace Peterson are all lined up for free agency.

Among that group of players, we’re curious who fans would most like to see return to Milwaukee next season.

We’re also asking fans about who they believe played well enough to claim the title of MVP for the Crew. Willy Adames finished with the highest WAR on the team (4.6, according to FanGraphs), followed by Corbin Burnes (4.4), Brandon Woodruff (3.5), and Hunter Renfroe (2.6).

Rowdy Tellez was also included despite his 0.8 WAR because he led the team in homers (34) and finished second in RBIs (88). Respond to the poll below and stay tuned for results later this week.