Game Thread #161: Milwaukee Brewers (85-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-87)

Lauer starts in Brewers’ penultimate game

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a walk-off win over the Diamondbacks Monday night, the Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention due to a win by the Phillies, making Tuesday and Wednesday the final two games of 2022 for Milwaukee.

Craig Counsell is still running out nearly all of the starters, with Christian Yelich set to return to the leadoff spot after batting cleanup last night. Eric Lauer will get the start against Arizona’s Zac Gallen.

