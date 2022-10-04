Game Thread #161: Milwaukee Brewers (85-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-87)

Despite a walk-off win over the Diamondbacks Monday night, the Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention due to a win by the Phillies, making Tuesday and Wednesday the final two games of 2022 for Milwaukee.

Craig Counsell is still running out nearly all of the starters, with Christian Yelich set to return to the leadoff spot after batting cleanup last night. Eric Lauer will get the start against Arizona’s Zac Gallen.