Brewers beat Diamondbacks as Lauer closes season out strong

Box Score

The Brewers pitching staff put together a strong one-hit shutout performance in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night.

After Eric Lauer got through a quick 1-2-3 first, the Brewers forced Zac Gallen to throw 36 pitches before he escaped without allowing a run.

Milwaukee struck first in the bottom of the second, as Garrett Mitchell hit a homer to right for a 1-0 lead. Tyrone Taylor followed it up with a double, but the next three hitters went down in order to end the inning.

Luis Urias added another solo homer in the third to make it 2-0 and Lauer continued to pitch well through all six of his innings. He allowed no hits and struck out seven but walked four and allowed another runner to reach on his own error.

Milwaukee put together a two-out rally in the fifth, as Urias doubled to drive in Jace Peterson and make it 3-0.

Jake Cousins came on in relief in the seventh and allowed the first hit of the game for Arizona to Josh Rojas. Cousins ultimately got through two innings of his own, allowing just the one hit and walking one while striking out three.

Craig Counsell looked to Peter Strzelecki for his first career save in the ninth, and he didn’t allow any more baserunners, forcing a popout and two groundouts to end the game.

Altogether, the Brewers' pitching staff faced only 33 hitters, striking out 10 and allowing five hits and one walk. Christian Yelich, Kolten Wong, and Mitchell all got steals, while Urias totaled three hits and two RBIs on the night.

Milwaukee will go for the season-ending sweep Wednesday afternoon against Arizona. The Crew will send Corbin Burnes to the mound to face off with Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.