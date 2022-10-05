Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #17

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

What slowly became evident throughout September is now official: the Brewers will not play postseason baseball for the first time since 2017. Minutes after they completed a comeback win against the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Phillies defeated the Astros to eliminate Milwaukee.

The Brewers will play their final game of the season in a couple of hours. What questions do you have about how this season played out and what the future holds?

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @baseball7310 to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.