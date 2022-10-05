Game #162: Milwaukee Brewers (86-75) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (73-88)

The Brewers will go for a season-ending sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon as Corbin Burnes takes on Merrill Kelly.

After the Brewers were officially eliminated Monday night due to a Phillies’ victory, they took game two against Arizona while the Astros nearly no-hit Philadelphia.

While Milwaukee trails by a game to Philadelphia and they would finish with the same record with a win and Philadelphia loss tonight, the MLB changed tiebreaker rules ahead of this season, leaving Milwaukee on the outside looking in regardless of tonight’s outcomes.

The Brewers send Burnes to the mound for his final start of the season. Despite not matching the success of his 2021 NL Cy Young Award campaign, Burnes has still impressed this season. He enters the finale with a 2.98 ERA after a strong eight-inning, shutout performance against Miami over the weekend.

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.