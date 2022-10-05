Brewers end season with loss to Diamondbacks, 4-2

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of the regular season by a score of 4-2 as Milwaukee gave up the lead in the ninth inning.

With two of the best pitchers on the mound in Corbin Burnes and Merrill Kelly, it took until the fourth inning for either offense to score. The Diamondbacks scored first in the top of the fourth as Christian Walker singled home Pavin Smith, who singled and moved to second on an error earlier in the inning.

The Brewers tied it up in the bottom of the fifth as Keston Hiura singled, Victor Caratini doubled, and Tyrone Taylor grounded out to tie it up at 1-1.

In the top of the seventh, Arizona threatened again with two singles to put runners on first and second with two outs. Carson Kelly hit a liner to right center which Garrett Mitchell dove and caught. After the Diamondbacks challenged the catch, it was confirmed and the score stayed knotted at 1-1.

The Brewers finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth as Rowdy Tellez hit his team-leading 35th homer to make it 2-1.

Craig Counsell turned to Trevor Gott for the save opportunity in the ninth, but he immediately gave up a single followed by back-to-back homers by Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll to make it 4-2.

A Mitchell single in the bottom of the ninth was all the Brewers could muster as they went down in the ninth for a 4-2 loss to mark the end of a disappointing 2022 season.

Keston Hiura and Willy Adames each had two hit games in the finale. Corbin Burnes spanned three perfect innings, striking out five in the loss.

Milwaukee will kick off the 2023 season against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 30. The first home game of the new season is against the Mets on April 3. Happy offseason!