MLB Playoffs Wild Card Round Open Thread

While the Brewers are out of the playoffs, they begin with the Wild Card round today.

By -JP-
MLB: San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Brewers are not participating in the playoffs this season, we’re still going to give you a space to talk about them. Join the comments below to discuss whatever is going on in the playoffs. There will be a post for each round of the playoffs. Please keep discussion of the playoffs to this post, since not everyone will want to talk about the playoffs.

Here are the four Wild Card round series:

  • Rays @ Guardians
  • Mariners @ Blue Jays
  • Phillies @ Cardinals
  • Padres @ Mets

