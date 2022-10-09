Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans name Willy Adames as team MVP

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans who they believe deserves MVP honors among Brewers this season. With five options provided, it came down to a three-way race between Willy Adames and Milwaukee’s top two starters, Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. Adames earned 38% of the vote while Burnes and Woodruff each received 26%. Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe trailed behind the trio with 5% each.

Adames batted .238/.298/.458 with 31 homers and 98 RBIs this season, good for a 112 OPS+. He added a strong defensive prowess for a team-high 4.4 WAR according to Baseball Reference.

Burnes followed up his 2021 NL Cy Young Award campaign with a strong 2.94 ERA and an NL-leading 243 strikeouts across 202 innings, giving him a 4.1 WAR this season.

Woodruff finished with a 3.05 ERA, although he was especially good after returning from injury in June, as he had a 2.38 ERA after the All-Star break. He finished with a 2.7 WAR on the year.

In our second poll question of the week, we asked fans which potential free agent from Milwaukee’s 2022 roster they would most like to see return to the team in 2023. Kolten Wong received the most votes with 32%. He was followed by Jace Peterson (24%), Brad Boxberger (23%), Andrew McCutchen (10%), Omar Narvaez (6%), and Taylor Rogers (5%). With the exception of Wong and Boxberger, who each have 2023 club options, all of those players will be on the open market this winter.

