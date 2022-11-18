Brent Suter placed on waivers by Brewers, claimed by Colorado Rockies

With the non-tender deadline looming on Friday evening, the Brewers announced that left-handed pitcher Brent Suter has been claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies.

LHP Brent Suter has been claimed off waivers by Colorado.



The 40-man roster currently stands at 38. pic.twitter.com/EZBsZ2lUxq — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 18, 2022

Suter was Milwaukee’s longest-tenured player. After the Brewers drafted him in the 31st round in 2012, Suter debuted in 2016 and carved out a productive seven-year tenure with the club.

The left-hander wore every hat imaginable during that time, serving as a regular rotation member, spot starter, long reliever, lefty specialist, and even an occasional high-leverage option.

Suter appeared in 196 games for the Brewers, started 39 of them, collected 15 holds, and even recorded a save in 2022. He went more than three outs in 60 of his 157 appearances out of the bullpen.

No matter what role Craig Counsell asked him to fill, Suter got the job done. He posted a 120 ERA+ as a Brewer. 2018 has been the only year of Suter’s career in which he finished with a below-average ERA.

In addition to his impact on the field, Suter was a fan favorite and a respected veteran in the clubhouse. He gained viral fame for his acting chops after starring in the team’s “Dumb and Dumber” reenactment video in 2018.

Unfortunately, Suter’s 2023 outlook and rising cost in arbitration meant a departure could be on the horizon. Earlier this week, we projected him as a likely non-tender candidate.

While his 3.78 ERA in 2022 remained capable for a middle reliever, Suter’s strikeout and ground ball rates took a step back. After his control slipped in 2021, it continued to worsen the following year.

Suter also benefitted from a .266 BABIP that was well below his previous career average of .297. His 110 FIP- was his worst mark since 2018.

The veteran figures to be average at best next season and projects as a low-leverage reliever, so the Brewers believe they can find a better use for his projected $3.1 million salary.

Rather than non-tender him, the club exposed Suter to waivers to see if any interested teams would bite. The Rockies scooped him up, and he will begin the next stage of his career out west.