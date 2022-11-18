Brewers sign Adrian Houser to a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration

As the non-tender deadline approaches tonight, some deals are coming out as players and teams try to avoid arbitration. The first couple dominos fell for the Brewers today. Brent Suter was claimed off of waivers by the Rockies earlier today. Next up is the Brewers’ first deal, as they signed Adrian Houser to a one-year contract at $3.6 million, avoiding arbitration. Houser had earned $2.425 million in 2022 and the $3.6 million is right at what he was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to receive in 2023.

Houser’s 2022 season was not the best, but he was still a solid member of the rotation. He dealt with a right flexor injury during the summer, but still put up 102.2 innings over 22 appearances (21 starts). While his ERA rose to 4.73, his FIP fell a little to 4.21. Houser is in his second year of arbitration eligibility, and the Brewers will have control through the 2024 season. Houser also is now the player on the team with the earliest Brewers debut date, pitching a couple of innings in 2015.

The non-tender deadline is 7 PM CST, so we expect to see more news coming out as the deadline approaches. 16 more players remain for the Brewers to make a decision on.