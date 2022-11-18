Brewers acquire Javy Guerra from Rays in trade, non-tender Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave, and Luis Perdomo, and avoid arbitration with Matt Bush

The nontender deadline passed at 7 PM today, and the Brewers announced all of their moves shortly after the deadline had passed. Here is the breakdown of the moves that they made:

Reports on the Adrian Houser contract and Brent Suter waiver claim had come out earlier today, but the rest of the news came out at the deadline. All of it was announced on the Brewers official Twitter feed.

Matt Bush is the other player that the Brewers were able to settle with prior to the deadline. Bush will receive a $1.85 million salary in 2023, his second year of arbitration. MLB Trade Rumors had projected him for a $2 million salary.

Three players ended up being non-tendered by the team at the deadline, all from the bullpen. Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave, and Luis Perdomo all were not tendered contracts by the team. The three of them together were projected to make a combined $3.3 million in 2023. It’s possible that the Brewers could re-sign some of these players to lower contracts, but they are officially free agents and can sign with any team now.

The Brewers made one additional move at the deadline, acquiring pitcher Javy Guerra from the Rays for a player to be named later. Guerra had been acquired by the Rays shortly after the start of the season, and was outrighted before playing in the majors again later in the season. He was very strong in the minors with a 1.74 ERA, 2.61 FIP, and 11.32 K/9, but the results didn’t shop up in the majors. For the Rays, he had a 3.38 ERA, 5.30 FIP, and 5.06 K/9 with a 4.50 BB/9. He is still pre-arbitration at 2.110 years of service and should hit arbitration for the first time in 2024.

Here are the remaining players tendered contracts by the Brewers with their projected 2023 salaries:

Hunter Renfroe ($11.2M)

Victor Caratini ($3.1M)

Brandon Woodruff ($11M)

Willy Adames ($9.2M)

Corbin Burnes ($11.4M)

Eric Lauer ($5.2M)

Rowdy Tellez ($5.3M)

Luis Urias ($4.3M)

Hoby Milner ($1.1M)

Devin Williams ($3.2M)

Mike Brosseau ($1.2M)

Keston Hiura ($2M)

Total Projection: $68.2M

One additional note on the Suter claim: The Rockies signed Suter to a one-year contract shortly after his acquisition. Suter will make $3 million in 2023 with Rockies and had been projected for $3.1 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

Statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.