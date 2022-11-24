Brewers sign outfielder Blake Perkins to one-year deal

The Brewers signed free agent outfielder Blake Perkins to a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon.

The #Brewers have signed OF Blake Perkins to a 1-year contract. pic.twitter.com/rGHAkJ2dWX — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 23, 2022

Perkins was drafted at age 18 in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Now 26, he’s spent time in the minor league systems of the Nationals, Royals, and Yankees.

In 2022, he split time between the AA and AAA affiliates of New York, playing a total of 101 games. The switch-hitter slashed .246/.357/.456 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.

With the lack of outfield depth on the Brewers’ roster following the trade of Hunter Renfroe, Perkins figures to have an outside chance at making an Opening Day spot in 2023. Despite the signing being a big-league deal, Perkins can still be optioned.

Behind Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, and Tyrone Taylor, the Brewers also have prospects such as Esteury Ruiz, Sal Frelick, and Joey Wiemer who will compete for Opening Day spots.