MVBrewers #7: Kolten Wong

Our MVBrewers series continues this week with second baseman Kolten Wong coming in at No. 7 on the team for 2022.

While he missed some time with injuries, he still played in 134 games, fourth-most on the team.

Wong stepped up in 2022 to have arguably his best offensive season, finishing with a .251/.339/.430 slash line to go with a career-high 15 homers, 47 RBIs, and a career-high 118 OPS+. Wong especially excelled against right-handers, finishing with a .277/.357/.489 slash line with a 14 of his 15 long balls.

He also played well after the All-Star break, when most of the Brewers’ offense went ice cold. He hit nine of his 15 homers in the second half of the season and he finished with a .862 second half OPS after a .695 mark in the first half.

Despite back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2019 and 2020 with the Cardinals, Wong has struggled defensively with Milwaukee. He finished with negative defensive runs saved (-1) for the first time since 2017, when he finished at -3 with St. Louis, per Baseball Reference.

All of this combined for a 3.1 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, good for fourth-best on the team behind Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, and Luis Urias.

Wong’s best performance came late in the year, when he went 3-for-4 with three homers and five RBIs in Milwaukee’s 5-1 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 22. He also had a two-homer game against the Padres at home in June, finishing with three RBIs in the 6-4 loss.

Kolten Wong has not one… not two… but THREE home runs tonight for the Brewers against the Reds



@Brewers pic.twitter.com/q8CYV2xDeR — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) September 23, 2022

We’ll continue the rankings of the 10 most valuable Brewers each Monday into January. Come back next week to see who we have at No. 6.