Brewers pick up Kolten Wong’s option

The Brewers will bring back Wong in 2023 with $10 million salary.

By -JP-
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Brewers have many decisions to make this offseason, and they announced the first of those decisions today. Kolten Wong’s option for 2023 has been picked up. Wong will earn $10 million in 2023 after earing a total of $16 million in his first two seasons with the team. Wong would have been due a $2 million buyout if the Brewers did not pick up the option.

Though Wong’s defense has not been as good as it has been, he was still a major contributor on the Brewers offense. In his two seasons in Milwaukee, he has a .262/.337/.439 batting line with 29 home runs, 97 RBI, and 29 stolen bases. In the field, he committed 17 errors, which is the most he’s had in a season since 2015. FanGraphs has him at -1 DRS with a -6.4 UZR/150 in 2022.

One more option remains for the Brewers to decide on. Brad Boxberger’s option for 2023 must be decided by Thursday. Boxberger has a $3 million team option with a $750,000 buyout. In addition, the Brewers 40-man roster is at 33 after the team’s free agents all came off the roster following the conclusion of the World Series.

